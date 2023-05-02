Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ASML by 311.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,683,000 after purchasing an additional 463,749 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,596,000 after buying an additional 450,586 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,932,000 after buying an additional 179,778 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,949,619,000 after buying an additional 98,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ASML by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,189,000 after buying an additional 91,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $635.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $250.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $637.50 and a 200 day moving average of $601.99. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $698.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Barclays started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

