Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,246 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $96.98 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.09 and a 200-day moving average of $99.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 255.21 and a beta of 0.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $995,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,402,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $995,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,402,205.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,515. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Further Reading

