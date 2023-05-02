Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FRT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after acquiring an additional 19,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRT. Compass Point raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $97.68 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $123.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.72 and its 200 day moving average is $102.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 92.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

