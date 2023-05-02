Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 170 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Waters by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $298.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $369.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.00.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

See Also

