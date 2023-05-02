Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 263 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.67.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $416.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $427.32 and a 200-day moving average of $414.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $448.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total value of $4,331,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,733 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

