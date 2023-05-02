Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 385 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 73,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 308,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,627,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $1,254,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.02. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.72%.

OHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

