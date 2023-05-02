Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
DAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.75.
Dana Trading Down 3.9 %
DAN stock opened at $14.22 on Monday. Dana has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98.
Dana Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Dana’s payout ratio is presently -23.81%.
Institutional Trading of Dana
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dana by 478.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Dana in the third quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dana by 121.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Dana in the third quarter worth $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.
About Dana
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
