Daseke (DSKE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Daseke had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The company had revenue of $408.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Daseke to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. Daseke has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $371.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80.

Separately, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Daseke by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Daseke by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Daseke by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Daseke by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Daseke by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

