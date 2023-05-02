Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Short Interest Up 6.0% in April

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 316,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daseke

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Daseke by 389.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 475.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Daseke by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daseke Price Performance

NASDAQ DSKE opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $371.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.86. Daseke has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $9.57.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $408.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.85 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

