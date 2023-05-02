Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Decreased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,310 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $121,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,440,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $382.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $113.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $398.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.