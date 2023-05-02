DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.80-$2.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $1.80-2.00 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.11 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.11%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

