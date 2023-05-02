Desjardins Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.15 billion.

Aecon Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Laurentian set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Aecon Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, ATB Capital raised Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.05.

ARE stock opened at C$12.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$775.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.99. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$8.29 and a twelve month high of C$15.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.31%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

