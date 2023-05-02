Desjardins Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.47). The company had revenue of C$135.92 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

