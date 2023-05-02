Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $88.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $80.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.34. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The firm has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $69,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.9% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

