Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 235.0 days.
Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance
Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $40.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99.
Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile
