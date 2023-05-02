Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 235.0 days.

Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $40.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.