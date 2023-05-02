DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of DexCom worth $69,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $118.44 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $126.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.20, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $4,228,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,427,189.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at $16,718,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $4,228,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,427,189.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,442 shares of company stock valued at $16,386,339 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

