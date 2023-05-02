DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Holdings Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of DexCom worth $27,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in DexCom by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in DexCom by 3,596.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $274,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,429.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $274,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,429.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,442 shares of company stock valued at $16,386,339 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $118.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.96. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $126.44.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.81.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Stories

