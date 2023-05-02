DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.67 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect DigitalBridge Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.01. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 489,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 62,733 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

