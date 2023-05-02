Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFS. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

Shares of DFS opened at $99.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.07. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Stories

