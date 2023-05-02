DoorDash (DASH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect DoorDash to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. On average, analysts expect DoorDash to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DASH opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.85. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,830.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $769,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,830.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 738,381 shares of company stock worth $42,601,150 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in DoorDash by 123.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DASH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.95.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

