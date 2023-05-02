Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.43). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $108.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.08 million. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $40.13 and a 12 month high of $78.75. The stock has a market cap of $599.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGLE. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, Director Justin A. Knowles bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.27 per share, with a total value of $80,359.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,151.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,476.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 99.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

