Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $112.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.73.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.