Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab
In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 122.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $2,166,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 18.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Ecolab Price Performance
Shares of ECL opened at $168.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $178.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.95 and its 200-day moving average is $153.77.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.
Ecolab Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.
About Ecolab
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
Featured Stories
