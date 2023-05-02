Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 122.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $2,166,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 18.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecolab Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.80.

Shares of ECL opened at $168.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $178.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.95 and its 200-day moving average is $153.77.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

