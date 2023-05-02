Ecovyst (ECVT) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ECVT stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.91. Ecovyst has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 11,490,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $114,329,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ecovyst by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ecovyst by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 315,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 26,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC increased its stake in Ecovyst by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 666,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 289,297 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECVT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CL King raised their price objective on Ecovyst from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

