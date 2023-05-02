Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 289.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 15,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 25,249 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after acquiring an additional 136,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:WES opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.77. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.20%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WES shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

See Also

