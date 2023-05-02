Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 132.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6,039.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,438 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,260,000 after purchasing an additional 878,676 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 3,214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after buying an additional 730,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,526,000 after purchasing an additional 660,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BX opened at $88.75 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $123.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.97. The company has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,757,216 shares valued at $1,738,001,650. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.