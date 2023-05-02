Edge Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,566 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aptiv by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,979. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $102.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

