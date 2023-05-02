Edge Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 312.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,270.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,360.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

FNDE stock opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.