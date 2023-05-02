Edge Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,405,000 after acquiring an additional 742,894 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

Shares of PYPL opened at $75.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $84.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

