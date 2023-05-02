Edge Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.62. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $55.33.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

