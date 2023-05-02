Edge Capital Group LLC Has $316,000 Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,214 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 284,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in F.N.B. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 84,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FNB opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $14.71.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $416.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.52 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 29.60%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNB. StockNews.com lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

