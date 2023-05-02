Edge Capital Group LLC Has $392,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,273,960,000 after buying an additional 3,857,646 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,396,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,382,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $188,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

VZ stock opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

