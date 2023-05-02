Edge Capital Group LLC Has $409,000 Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,515 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.