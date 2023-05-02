Edge Capital Group LLC Has $456,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.10.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $523.83 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $548.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $499.99 and a 200-day moving average of $467.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

