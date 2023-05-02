Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 653.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 205.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in CDW by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 111,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,987,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in CDW by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.13.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $170.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

