Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 185,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 49,377 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 93,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 24,537 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.79. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $63.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.