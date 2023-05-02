Edge Capital Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,117 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COOP. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 843.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 430.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average of $43.17.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $988,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,713,626.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,783,550. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.