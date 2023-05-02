Edge Capital Group LLC Lowers Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.3 %

MDT opened at $90.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.