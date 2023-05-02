Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,250 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 3.9 %

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

USB stock opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $53.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

