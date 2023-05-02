Edge Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 24,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MMP opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.62. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.25). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 84.65%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

