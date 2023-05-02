Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $62.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

