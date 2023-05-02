Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 186 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.13. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

