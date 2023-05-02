Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Elanco Animal Health has set its FY23 guidance at $0.74-0.83 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $0.74-$0.83 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Elanco Animal Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

ELAN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 314,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 49,399 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Recommended Stories

