Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,495 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 272.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after buying an additional 1,177,415 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 471.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after purchasing an additional 476,864 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,842 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,005,000 after purchasing an additional 362,954 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,171,991 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $134,975,000 after purchasing an additional 304,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 436.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,146 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $41,210,000 after purchasing an additional 289,721 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,146. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.43.

EA stock opened at $127.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

