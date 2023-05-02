Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Given New $458.00 Price Target at SVB Securities

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by SVB Securities from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $399.43.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $405.81 on Monday. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $283.00 and a 52 week high of $407.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $385.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.73.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 63.64%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 914,703 shares of company stock valued at $327,588,004 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

