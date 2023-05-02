Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,068 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of E. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,555,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,593,000 after acquiring an additional 353,353 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ENI by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,936,000 after purchasing an additional 344,808 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,332,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 198,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 85,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,175,635 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,387,000 after buying an additional 77,840 shares in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ENI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on E. StockNews.com cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas cut shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ENI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

ENI Stock Performance

NYSE:E opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.81. Eni S.p.A. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.21.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $32.21 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.4664 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

About ENI

(Get Rating)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.