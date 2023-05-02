Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 123,228 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,228 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Sanofi worth $66,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,723,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,516 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,275,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 348.1% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,264,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,078,000 after buying an additional 982,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,687,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,732,000 after acquiring an additional 813,365 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

SNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

