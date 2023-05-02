Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 278 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $66,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 58.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VEEV opened at $180.00 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.98 and a 200 day moving average of $172.36.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $1,742,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,818 shares of company stock worth $4,039,177. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.39.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.