Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,634 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $85,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,724 shares of company stock valued at $21,674,555. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,039.28 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $2,077.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,668.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,571.44. The company has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CMG. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,021.37.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

