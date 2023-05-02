Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of AON worth $74,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON Trading Down 0.5 %

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

Shares of AON opened at $323.43 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $334.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.10. The company has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.